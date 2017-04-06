Invasive zebra mussel colony found in city’s water piping; city to start new water treatment to kill them

City utility workers recently made an unpleasant discovery in one of the city’s water transmission mains.
An inspection found the inside of the main coated with a layer of zebra mussels that stretched for approximately 2,000 feet, according to Philip Ciesielski, assistant director of utilities. Ciesielski said if the mussels, which are an invasive species, aren’t controlled, it could have serious consequences.
“They have no natural predators in our ecosystems and they colonize extremely rapidly,” Ciesielski said. “And what they do is, once they get on the inside of that pipe, if they were allowed to continue to colonize they would slowly just build on top of themselves and reduce the diameter of that pipe.”
The infested transmission main moves water from Clinton Lake to the Clinton Reservoir Water Treatment Plant. Ciesielski said the layers of mussels, which are as much as two inches thick, reduce pumping capacity because of the space they take up as well as the friction they create. Left unchecked, they can completely choke off pipes and intake openings, he said.
At their meeting this week, city commissioners approved the purchase of about $80,000 worth of the copper ion generation equipment to manage the mussels. Ciesielski said that the equipment will put low doses of copper ions into the raw water from the lake that will kill the mussels and their free-floating larvae.
The level of copper in drinking water is monitored, as too much copper can be hazardous to human health. As required by the Environmental Protection Agency, the city tests tap samples for metals such as copper and lead every three years, and those results are included in the city’s water report.
Ciesielski said that neither the copper nor the mussels affect the safety or quality of local drinking water. He noted the city’s water treatment process controls for copper, and kills any mussels or larvae that may make it to the water treatment plant.
“For us they are more of a maintenance and an operation headache from physically trying to get the water up to the plant,” Ciesielski said.
Lawrence has two major sources for its drinking water: the Kansas River and Clinton Lake. Zebra mussels were discovered in the Kansas River in 2009 and in Clinton Lake in 2013. The mussels can encrust water intake valves, the inside of pipes, as well as docks, ramps or boats.
The mussels are native to the Black and Caspian seas and were spread around the world by cargo ships. They were first discovered in the Great Lakes region in the 1980s and soon spread to other bodies of water. They were first found in Kansas in 2003.
The transmission main, which is three feet wide and nearly two miles long, had been checked in 2014 and at that time was clear of mussels.
To pay for the new equipment, the city will have to amend its capital improvement plan.
Before voting to approve the ionizing equipment, Commissioner Lisa Larsen said that fortunately the city has had some cost savings throughout the year that will allow it to cover the equipment. However, Larsen said the commission needs to be cognizant of unexpected expenses.
“We need to be careful about budgeting and making sure we can have resources to take care of these type of items,” Larsen said.
Those who use the river or lake also need to be cognizant so they don’t spread the mussels to uncontaminated bodies of water. Zebra mussels are less than two inches long and will attach to any surface in the water, and their larvae are microscopic. To prevent their spread, fish, bait or water should never be moved from one body of water to another. Boats and any other equipment should be washed with hot water and allowed to dry for at least five days.
As for the utility department, Ciesielski said there will likely be more inspections for mussels in the future.
“We don’t necessarily have that planned right now, but it’s in our mind,” Ciesielski said. “We do have points that we can open up along the pipe and take a look.”
Comments
Julie Jacob 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Copper can also be hazardous to our pets. In dogs an accumulation of copper can result in liver failure. Please find out how effective the treatment plant is going to be in eliminating the copper and the timeline for the copper ion release to commence.
Julie Jacob 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
5 Health Effects of Excess Copper https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK225400/
Michael Kort 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Water inside of pipes tends to flow down the center of a pipe in an attempt to avoid the friction and turbulence present at the inside edges of a pipe, so having an intake pipe that has such an uneven interior wall coating / lining of Zebra Mussels is troublesome .
Left alone, this could cut the ability of this intake pipe to flow water efficiently, to half of its' designed capacity..... or worse, to continue being choked off by uncontrolled invasion of this pipe .
If that is a 15 million gallon per day water treatment plant and this is the only intake line, then more or less 625,000 gallon per hour must move up that intake line one way or the other ( maybe moving more water at certain times of the day than at othes. ? )
After these Zebra Mussels are killed off will they simply drop off of the inside of this pipe or do they need to be physically removed to restore this pipe's ability to flow water at its' designed rate ?
Some but not all types of water mains could be cleaned by mechanical means but this could only happen during the winter when the demand for water is lower and might require the public's willingness to conserve for a few days, as it would mean a Clinton Lake Plant shutdown to mechanically clean out that intake pipe, if that is their only intake pipe and leave Lawrence dependant on just the Kansas River Plant ?
Unfortunately, this copper ion solution is a day late,....dollar short,...... as we have known of these creatures inhabiting Clinton Lake for a long time and that they attach themselves to everything and anything .
Ken Lassman 17 minutes ago
I believe the city's capacity to eliminate copper contamination of drinking water that could be introduced with this treatment, however I think it is perfectly reasonable to increase the monitoring from once every three years to annually as a way to catch any unexpected glitches in any part of this system. Trust but verify.
