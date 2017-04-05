Two armed robberies reported in Lawrence; one man injured

Two men were victims of separate armed robberies Tuesday night in Lawrence, according to police.

So far no suspects have been arrested.

The first robbery was reported at 9:53 p.m. near the intersection of West Sixth and Florida streets, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release. There, a 44-year-old man was robbed of "an undisclosed amount of cash."

The reported robber was armed during the incident, though police did not specify what type of weapon was allegedly used.

The 44-year-old man was injured during the robbery, police said. He was later treated and released from an area hospital.

The second robbery was reported at 11:08 p.m. at Wingstop, 2233 Louisiana St., the news release said. There, a suspect described as a "black male wearing a grey colored hoodie and dark pants" entered, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The man fled the scene, again with an "undisclosed amount of cash," the release said. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said they did not believe Tuesday night's robberies were related, though it was not immediately clear if either of the robberies was related to a third armed robbery reported Monday night at Subway, 1601 W. 23rd St.

So far no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs correspond with any of the three robberies reported this week.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call 785-832-7509.

Additional information was not immediately available.

