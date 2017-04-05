Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery reported the night before.

Lawrence police arrested Curtis Core, 25, on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery, the department said in a news release Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident.

The robbery was reported at 9:53 p.m. near the intersection of West Sixth and Florida streets where a 44-year-old man was robbed of his money, the department said in an earlier release.

Cole was reportedly armed during the incident, though police did not specify what type of weapon was used.

The victim was injured during the incident, and he was later treated and released from an area hospital.

A second armed robbery was also reported Tuesday night around 11:08 p.m. at Wingstop, 223 Louisiana St., police said. There a suspect described as a "black male wearing a grey colored hoodie and dark pants" entered, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The man fled the scene with cash, police said. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say they do not believe the two robberies are connected.

Additional information was not immediately available.

