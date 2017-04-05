Journal-World sports writers to answer questions at public forum

Athletes, coaches, recruits — seasons past and seasons to come — all will be fodder for comments, questions and opinions from Journal-World sports editor Tom Keegan and his colleague Matt Tait in a free, public program at 10 a.m. April 12 at the Lawrence Public Library auditorium.

The event is organized by the New Generation Society of Lawrence, courtesy of the Journal-World, and is co-hosted by the library.

Keegan has worked as a sportswriter since graduating from Marquette University in 1981, including 25 years as sports columnist, the past 11 and counting at Lawrence Journal-World/KUsports.com. He has covered Major League Baseball in Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore and New York, college sports in Southern California and Lawrence. He has been co-host of the radio show “Wally and the Keeg” on ESPN-New York for two-and-a-half years and has been co-host of the area TV show “The Drive” for the past 11 years.

Tait, a 1996 graduate of Lawrence High School and 2000 graduate of the KU School of Journalism, has been with the company since 2001, including the last 10 years with the Journal-World. He currently is the KU men’s basketball beat writer and editor of the KUsports.com website and also spent six years as the KU football beat writer while covering several other KU sports. In 2011, he earned an Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 national award for beat writing and, in 2014, was named one of Editor & Publisher Magazine’s 25 Under 35 in the journalism industry.

Keegan and Tait will speak starting at 10 a.m. and answer questions about University of Kansas, professional and high school sports in a program expected to last about an hour.

The New Generation Society, which is affiliated with the Hall Center for the Humanities at KU, is an organization intended to promote education and volunteerism by introducing its members to opportunities, organizations and facilities in the Lawrence area. Each year it offers one or two programs open to the public. Last year, also in cooperation with the Journal-World, Editor Chad Lawhorn spoke.

