Douglas, Osage water districts ready to start work on $20 million water system

Work will start within weeks on a $20 million water system that will provide water to residents of southwest Douglas County and northwest Osage County.

Larry Wray, general manager of Douglas County Water District No. 5, said the system will include a 1-million-gallon-a-day water treatment plant to be built east of Lawrence on the Kansas River, three wells along the river, 40 miles of new waterline that will carry water as far as Overbrook, a water storage tank, a water tower and pump station. The joint venture of Douglas County Water District No. 5 and Osage County Water District No. 5 will provide the infrastructure for a wholesale water district that will supply the 5,500 customers of the two districts.

All is ready for the start of work on both the water plant, which will be built on 28 acres that the wholesale district owns a quarter-mile east of the intersection of East 1750 and North 1500 roads, and the new waterline, Wray said. Construction will start in the next couple of weeks, weather permitting. The project should be completed in about 18 months, he said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment approved last month a $20 million loan for the project with an agreement to forgive 30 percent of the loan’s principal amount, Wray said. The money from the loan includes both state dollars and United States Department of Agriculture funds that the KDHE administers, he said.

“We’ve been working on this for many, many years,” he said. “It was great the KDHE and USDA jumped in with funding. We’ve got both state and federal funding, so it worked out well.”

The system is a long-term solution to the two districts' water needs, Wray said. The water plant’s capacity could be more than doubled as demand grows during the next 50 years, he said.

As of now, the two water districts are the new wholesale water district’s only customers, Wray said. Discussions with other possible customers occurred but nothing developed, he said. Although no such conversations are currently ongoing, the wholesale water district would have the water to “help out” other districts or jurisdictions, he said.

Once the system is in operation, Douglas County Water District No. 4 will no longer purchase wholesale water from the city of Lawrence. Wray said the water district bought about 70 million gallons a year from Lawrence, although that total could vary by as much as 20 million gallons based on summer rainfall amounts. At the city of Lawrence’s current wholesale water rate of $3.30 per 1,000 gallons, the water district’s purchase of 70 million gallons would equal $231,000 in annual revenue to the city.

