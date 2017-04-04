St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee donates $75,000 to local charities

The Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee has donated $25,000 each to local nonprofits Douglas County CASA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Douglas County, and Sunrise Project, parade commissioners announced Tuesday.

This year’s total gift of $75,000 sets an all-time high fundraising record for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee, which last year raised $54,000. Since the parade’s founding in 1988, organizers have raised more than $980,000 for local charities, according to a press release from the parade committee.

Douglas County CASA plans to use this year’s $25,000 gift to further its volunteer recruiting. The organization currently has 60 children awaiting a court-appointed advocate, the news release said.

Sunrise Project will use its donation to support the nonprofit’s work “teaching children the love of gardening, the environment and healthy food,” while Big Brothers Big Sisters will use the funds to expand its partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Kansas Public Safety Office, the news release said.

Fundraising efforts for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade spanned several months leading up to the day of the parade in mid-March. The parade committee annually selects up to three charities as beneficiaries for each year’s fundraising.

This year’s donations were presented Tuesday afternoon during a ceremony at Great American Bank, 888A New Hampshire St.

