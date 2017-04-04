Suspect in west Lawrence standoff in custody; normal operations resumed at area schools

A man surrendered himself to officers after an armed standoff Tuesday on Lawrence’s west side that lasted for several hours.

Nobody was injured in the standoff, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release.

Around 7:15 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street to check on the welfare of a man who had reportedly fired a weapon in the house earlier that morning, the release said.

At some point, more officers began responding to the scene and they blocked off the area.

During the incident officers discovered the suspect was potentially armed with a “long gun” and that he might have fired the weapon inside the home earlier, the release said.

One resident who lives near the home in question was blocked from returning to her house in the afternoon hours. The night before, the resident said, she heard approximately seven shots fired. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the shots coupled with the standoff frightened her.

In the early afternoon more officers arrived. Some drove up to the scene in their personal vehicles while others drove marked cars. In addition an ambulance sat parked several blocks away.

At the scene, Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius said the man had barricaded himself in the home.

Eventually the Douglas County Emergency Management Vehicle arrived on the scene. Police Chief Tarik Khatib and several department captains gathered inside the vehicle.

Officers patrolled the neighborhood with rifles, and area residents seeking to enter the street were turned away.

Because the scene was near Sunflower Elementary and Southwest Middle schools, Julie Boyle, a spokeswoman for the district, said the schools restricted access to the buildings to keep students and staff safe.

Police said that after 2 p.m. and after “multiple hours of phone contact and discussion” the man “voluntarily disarmed,” left his home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police then alerted the school district that the incident was finished and the nearby schools resumed their normal procedures, Boyle said.

