Lawrence school district’s Kindergarten Roundup taking place through May

Kindergarten Roundup is underway in Lawrence Public Schools, beginning last week with Sunset Hill Elementary.

Each spring, the district invites parents of prospective kindergartners for the upcoming school year to visit schools and meet teachers and staff. This year’s Kindergarten Roundup continues Wednesday and Thursday with visits at Langston Hughes and Sunflower elementary schools.

Children who are 5 years old, or will turn 5 on or before Aug. 31, are eligible for kindergarten enrollment. Upon enrollment, parents will need to provide the school with proof of residency, a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, the child’s immunization records, and a health assessment conducted by a physician or health care provider within one year prior to entering school.

Parents can begin the enrollment process online at home or in person; laptops will be available at the schools during Roundup events. Assistance will also be made available for families at the district’s enrollment center, 110 McDonald Drive, or by calling the enrollment center at 330-1921.



Online enrollment instructions and the Kindergarten Roundup schedule can be found online at www.usd497.org/KindergartenRoundup. Families are encouraged to contact their neighborhood schools for Roundup times and details. In the meantime, here are the dates and locations for this spring’s Kindergarten Roundup:

• April 6 and 7: Langston Hughes and Sunflower

• April 13 and 14: Deerfield

• April 19: Kennedy

• April 25: Quail Run

• April 27: Prairie Park and Woodlawn

• April 28: Broken Arrow and Hillcrest

• May 1: Pinckney (at East Heights School)

• May 4: New York and Schwegler

• May 5: Cordley, Schwegler and Lawrence Virtual School

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.