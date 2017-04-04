Fourth suspect arrested in connection with mid-February armed robbery

A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a mid-February robbery in which two people were allegedly attacked with brass knuckles, a Taser and a small bat.

Sterling Julius Reece, 40, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. at his home at 2429 Ousdahl Road on suspicion of a single count of aggravated robbery, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with Reece's arrest matches an armed robbery report from Feb. 15.

Three people — Kenda Jayni Benner, 21; Preston Jadrien Reece, 22; and Leonte Joseph Mayhew, 21 — were all arrested on Feb. 16 in connection with the reported crime.

Benner, Preston Reece, Mayhew and a fourth suspect are accused of breaking into a West 24th Street apartment, according to arrest affidavits filed in Douglas County District Court.

All the suspects except Sterling Reece are mentioned by name in the affidavit.

In an interview with police Preston Reece and Mayhew said that when the group arrived at the apartment they saw an unknown man standing outside, the affidavits say, and that man ultimately joined them in breaking in.

Inside the apartment the four suspects reportedly attacked the man and woman staying there, and, according to the affidavits, the men were armed with brass knuckles and a Taser.

The group allegedly stole cash from the man in the apartment, and they stole the woman's safe, which reportedly held around $1,300 in cash, personal documents, a gold chain and three cellphones.

Preston Reece and Mayhew told police they believed the unknown man — presumably Sterling Reece — fled with the safe, the affidavits say. However, their story conflicts with witness statements who said they saw Benner carrying the safe to a car that was driven by the unidentified man.

Benner, Mayhew and Preston Reece were all booked into the Douglas County Jail and were later released after each posted a $30,000 bond.

Preston Reece is next scheduled to appear in court on April 17; Mayhew and Benner are both scheduled to appear on April 21.

Benner faces two counts of battery, one count of robbery, one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage. Mayhew and Preston Reece each face one count of robbery, one count of battery and one count of aggravated burglary.

Sterling Reece is currently being held in the Douglas County jail without bond.

