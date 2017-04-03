Public informational meeting scheduled on Willow Springs Township historical survey

The Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council will host a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 17 at the Wakarusa River Valley Heritage Museum in Clinton Lake’s Bloomington Park on a survey of natural, cultural and historic sites and structures to be conducted this year in Willow Springs Township.

The Willow Spring Township Reconnaissance Survey will document historical building and sites in the township with consultants Susan Ford and Dale Nimz focusing on buildings at least 50 years old. The project will identify items that are architecturally and historically significant, as well as natural resources in the township that influenced cultural development. The survey will pinpoint sites that are eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and are worthy of preservation.

The project follows past surveys of Eudora, Kanwaka, Grant, Lecompton and Wakarusa townships completed since 2012.

For more information on the informational meeting, call or email Ford at 816-531-2489 or citysusan@gmail.com or Jan Shupert-Arick at 785-330-2878 or jshupertarick@douglas-county,com.

