Kansas Supreme Court to hear arguments on casino project

Pittsburg (ap) — The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments this month in a lawsuit involving a southeast Kansas casino.

Oral arguments in the lawsuit over the Kansas Crossing Casino are scheduled to be held before the state Supreme Court on Jan. 25, The Pittsburg Morning Sun reported. The casino was awarded the Southeast Zone license, for the final of four state-owned casinos by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission in July of 2015.

The project, including a casino and 120-room hotel, has been held up by a lawsuit filed by Cherokee County and investors in Castle Rock Casino that claimed the Kansas Gaming Facility Review Board didn’t follow state law when it chose Kansas Crossing over the much larger Castle Rock project.

That proposal called for a $145 million casino in Cherokee County.

Kansas Crossing was scheduled to be completed in June 2016, but the lawsuits have delayed the construction.

In April, Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks deferred to the gaming commission’s judgment and rejected the Cherokee County argument that the state acted “arbitrarily, capriciously and otherwise unreasonably when they selected Kansas Crossing over Castle Rock.”

Russell Jones, one of the attorneys for Castle Rock, said the appeal to the state supreme court is an “opportunity to put on evidence showing the decision ... should be reversed.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.