Today's news

Manhattan to hold its own ball drop in Aggieville

By Associated Press

December 30, 2016

Advertisement

Manhattan (ap) — The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York’s Times Square.

Manhattan is staging its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the Aggieville bar and entertainment district. Saturday’s festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. and include music and fireworks. The event culminates at mid- night with the “Little Apple” drop.

It’s reminiscent of the ball drop in the Big Apple, a Times Square tradition for more than a century.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Westridge Wash & Lube 785-842-7406

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services