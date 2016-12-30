Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Jan. 3

Commissioners convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Consent agenda

•Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 12/20/16.

•Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

•Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

•Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

•Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

•Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1642, for the purchase of two (2) F550 Ford Trucks and spreaders for the Public Works Department Street Division, to Laird Noller Ford, in an amount of $103,164.00.

•Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9325, repealing sections of the City’s code that are now covered in the Economic Development Policy

•Adopt the following resolutions:

a) Resolution No. 7182, approving the transfer from WOW! to Midco of the City’s Telecommunications Franchise Contract, subject to the conditions set forth in the resolution.

b) Resolution No. 7186, declaring the City’s intent to issue one or more series of its general obligation or special obligation bonds in an aggregate amount not to exceed $5,000,000 to finance a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping a facility to be located in the city and occupied by the Lawrence Humane Society, Inc., and authorizing other actions related thereto.

•Receive request from Brook Creek Neighborhood Association to establish permanent conservation restrictions on Brook Creek Park and refer the request to staff to coordinate reviews by the appropriate advisory boards and commissions.



Receive public comment of a general nature

Discuss commission items

Receive city manager’s report

Regular Agenda Items

•Conduct public hearing on the Lawrence Public Library Parking Garage Benefit District. Consider adopting on second reading, Ordinance No. 9322, levying assessments, and Ordinance No. 9323, a Home Rule Ordinance authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds of the City to provide funds for the pre-payment of certain special assessments relating to the downtown parking garage.

Action: Conduct public hearing and adopt Ordinance No. 9322 and Ordinance No. 9323 on second reading, if appropriate.

•Receive update from Ted Boyle regarding a possible downtown grocery store.

Action: Receive update.

•Consider approving the proposed Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Policy establishing guidelines for the development and approval of sponsorship opportunities in support of Parks and Recreation programs and facilities.

Action: Approve proposed Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Policy, if appropriate.

