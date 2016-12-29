Sister of woman killed by ex-soldier supports his execution

Fayetteville, N.C. — The sister of a woman murdered more than 30 years ago in North Carolina says she and her family have been “waiting for years” to hear the news that a judge has lifted the stay for execution for the killer.

A Kansas federal judge earlier this month lifted the stay of execution for former Fort Bragg soldier Ronald A. Gray, who is being held at Fort Leavenworth.

Gray was convicted in military and civilian courts of raping several women and killing four, including 18-year-old Tammy Cofer Wilson. He was sentenced to death in a Fort Bragg court-martial in 1988.

Honey Rosalie Schlehuber of Chickasha, Okla., tells The Fayetteville Observer that she would like to witness Gray’s execution and that her entire family has struggled since Wilson’s murder.

