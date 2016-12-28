Today's news

Teen killed, 2 hurt after car hits dead deer and rolls

By Associated Press

December 28, 2016

ST. JOHN — Authorities say a teenager is dead and two others are hurt after they hit a dead deer while driving in central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday night in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 18-year-old Alexandra Wheeler, of Haysville, who was driving. Two of her passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries.

The patrol says the deer previously had been hit by another vehicle and was in the roadway. After striking the deer, Wheeler lost control, and the car entered the ditch before rolling several times.

