Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested an eastern Kansas sheriff’s deputy after an investigation into child sex crimes.

The 28-year-old deputy was arrested Tuesday at the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count each of electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that its agents began to investigate last week at the request of the sheriff’s office. The release says the deputy has been terminated. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2014.

The KBI says its investigation is ongoing.

