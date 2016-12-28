6-year-old Wellsville boy dies in house fire

WELLSVILLE — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died in a northeast Kansas house fire.

Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office spokesman Kevin Doel says firefighters were called Tuesday night to the Wellsville fire. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The name of the boy wasn’t immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it apparently started in the living room of the rental home.

