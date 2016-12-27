Lawrence man accused of sexual battery, arrested at community shelter

A man has been arrested at the Lawrence Community Shelter after being accused of committing a sex crime.

The man, 56, was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of sexual battery and battery, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs. He is listed as a resident of the shelter.

According to the Lawrence Police Department's activity logs, the sex crime was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday, and four officers responded to the scene.

Lawrence Police Officer Drew Fennelly said the alleged sexual battery was reported right after it allegedly occurred.

Citing the sensitive nature of the incident, Fennelly declined to offer additional details on the reported crime, noting that police reports have been submitted to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office for a charging decision.

As of Tuesday morning criminal charges have not been filed against the man, though he remains an inmate in the jail.

Copyright 2016 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.