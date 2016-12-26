Lawrence Memorial Hospital responds to former nurse’s lawsuit, claim she’s abusing judicial system

Attorneys representing Lawrence Memorial Hospital say in new court filings the former nurse accusing the hospital of fraud is abusing the judicial process in an attempt to force a settlement.

In May 2015 Megen Duffy, a former emergency room nurse at LMH, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., claiming the hospital's Emergency Department falsified the arrival times of patients with chest pains.

Duffy's suit claims the falsification began in 2007 and is intended to maximize financial reimbursements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, in recent court filings LMH representatives argue Duffy has no actual knowledge of any fraudulent activity and instead means to "make sweeping, unsupported allegations of fraud" as a way of turning the case into a "burdensome 'fishing expedition' to continue to harass and burden LMH."

In the process, the documents say Duffy has "caused extreme stress and embarrassment for numerous hard-working and decent people."

Attorneys for LMH note in filings they do not dispute some of Duffy's claims about their registration process. In 2010 the hospital's Emergency Department began administering EKGs as soon as possible to patients with chest pains or suspected cardiac issues.

The filings say that the EKGs took priority over registration paperwork "based on the principle that 'time is muscle' — that is, any delay in administering an EKG to a client experiencing a heart attack can cause the heart to lose muscle and can diminish a patient's chance of survival."

The data submitted by LMH was neither falsified nor did it depart from the hospital's policies, the attorneys argue.

And though Duffy claimed LMH received "millions of dollars," through the reported falsification, during her deposition she could not specify an instance when LMH submitted a false or fraudulent claim to the government "based upon providing a chest pain patient an EKG before registering them."

During the same deposition Duffy was also unable to identify any hospital employee who submitted a fraudulent claim for payment, LMH contends.

A number of LMH employees, including Emergency Department supervisors, denied Duffy's claims in their depositions.

Duffy worked for LMH between 2009 and 2013, when LMH says she was fired for sending a threatening text to another employee, though she claims she was fired because she objected to falsifying arrival times.

Duffy's lawsuit asks that LMH pay $11,000 for each claim found to be false. The lawsuit also asks that LMH pay back profits earned through false claims, for her legal costs to be covered and for any other relief the court might deem to be "just and equitable."

When attorneys filed an answer to Duffy's lawsuit last October they also filed a countersuit claiming she breached her termination settlement contract — for which she was paid $9,000 — and committed fraud by filing her lawsuit against LMH.

Duffy has denied the countersuit's claims. The case is scheduled for a pretrial conference in June 2017. It is unclear when the trial itself will take place.

