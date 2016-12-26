Body found in trash dumpster in Wichita

— Wichita police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster on Christmas Day.

Police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson says the cause of death is not clear but investigators are treating the case as suspicious.

Nicholson says people going through the dumpster found the body Sunday afternoon outside a bakery in southwest Wichita.

