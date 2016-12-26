Today's news

3 brief tornadoes seen on Christmas Day in western Kansas

By Associated Press

December 26, 2016

Advertisement

Dodge City — Three tornadoes were reported in Kansas on Christmas Day, causing some damage but no injuries.

The Dodge City office of the National Weather Service says the first tornado was reported 6 miles southeast of Bucklin Sunday morning, destroying a cattle building.

KAKE reports that 20 minutes later, a horse shed was damaged 3 miles south of Greensburg.

Another weak tornado touched down later in a farm field southwest of Rush Center in Rush County. No damage was reported from that tornado.

Strong winds attached to thunderstorms caused damage to roofs, a grain bin and trees.

No injuries are reported from the storms.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Crown Volkswagen 785-843-7700

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services