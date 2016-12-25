Today's news

Kansas Supreme Court sends back Salina murder case

By Associated Press

December 25, 2016

Advertisement

Salina — The Kansas Supreme Court has sent back to a district court the case of a Salina man convicted in the 2013 death of his infant son.

The Salina Journal reports that Nicholas Corbin and his girlfriend were convicted of murdering their son by failing to feed him and adequately care for him. Nicholas Corbin was sentenced to life without parole for 25 years.

His lawyer argued that Corbin has an intellectual disability and should not have been subject to mandated sentencing.

In a ruling Friday, the high court sent the case back to the Saline County District Court for further consideration, based on an amended state statute about how a court determines if a defendant has an intellectual disability.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Crown Volkswagen 785-843-7700

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services