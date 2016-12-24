Springlike weather predicted for Christmas Day

Christmas Day's weather will be more fitting for a visit from the Easter Bunny than from Santa Claus.

Audra Hennecke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said Douglas County residents can expect a springlike Christmas, with the afternoon high predicted to top out at 63 degrees and a chance for late afternoon scattered thunderstorms.

Should the temperature reach the predicted mark, the high would break the record of 57 degrees set in 1999. However, the Lawrence weather records in the National Weather Service’s official climate database only extend back to 1981, when an official weather station was established, Hennecke said. The record Christmas Day high in Topeka is 68 degrees, set in 1922, and the average high is 40 degrees, Hennecke said.

The holiday will be cloudy in the morning with some clearing in the early afternoon before clouds and a chance of scattered thunderstorms return later in the afternoon, Hennecke said.

Rain would be welcome, as Lawrence has recorded 32.34 inches of rainfall to date in 2016. Hennecke said that is 5.82 inches below average.

Computer models show no strong trend for January, February or March in regards to temperatures or precipitation amounts being lower or higher than normal, Hennecke said.

