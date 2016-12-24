Heritage trail planned to mark Topeka landmarks

— A trail linking significant landmarks in Topeka’s history and combining public art and education is in the planning stages.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Freedom’s Frontier group will partner with local students from elementary through high school to design interpretive sidewalk murals depicting the stories of at least 10 local sites for the Topeka Heritage Trail.

“We really want the students to see this through from start to finish,” she said.

The murals mark the first step in a permanent walking trail that will connect selected landmarks largely in Topeka’s urban neighborhoods.

Among the locations being considered for the trail include the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, the Great Overland Station, the Charles Curtis House and Constitution Hall.

The National Parks Foundation has given a $25,000 grant for the project.

Freedom Frontier executive director Jim Ogle says the project will hopefully lead to a better understanding and appreciation of the city’s culture. The group will seek input about the trail from the community, and more details will be revealed during the summer.

“This is another way to enhance and celebrate Topeka’s heritage for Topekans and visitors,” he said.

