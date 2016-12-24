Archive for Saturday, December 24, 2016

Chase ends in injury crash in southwest Douglas County

By Elvyn Jones

December 24, 2016

Two people were transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Friday night after a driver attempting to outrun a Kansas Highway Patrol officer lost control of his vehicle in southwest Douglas County, the Highway Patrol said.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Trey Patterson, 26, of Topeka, lost control at 11:47 p.m. of a 1998 Mercedes-Benz on North 175 Road about 1.5 miles southeast of Globe. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the driver and a passenger, Amber Heidinger, 24, of Scranton, were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital by Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

Additional details were not immediately available.

