Archive for Friday, December 23, 2016

Sex crime that allegedly occurred over the summer reported to Lawrence police

By Sara Shepherd

December 23, 2016

A sex crime that allegedly occurred over the summer was reported to Lawrence police on Thursday.

Shortly before noon police received the report in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs. A single officer responded.

The report was in reference to a sex crime that allegedly occurred in June, said Lawrence Police Officer Drew Fennelly. Fennelly said he was unable to release any more information, other than that the investigation is ongoing.

