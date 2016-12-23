Ryckman announces Kansas House committee assignments; Douglas County lawmakers in key positions

— Douglas County lawmakers will serve on key committees next year charged with writing the state budget and a new school finance formula, and three of the five members will serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

House Speaker-elect Ron Ryckman Jr., R-Olathe, released the full list of assignments to standing committees on Friday. They include assignments of Democrats that Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, submitted to the speaker's office.

Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, will keep the three major positions she has held: ranking Democrat on the Social Services Budget Committee, and seats on the Appropriations and Transportation committees.

The Appropriations Committee is primarily responsible for handling most spending bills, including the state budget bill. The Social Services Budget Committee acts in some ways as a subcommittee of Appropriations, recommending funding levels for certain programs.

Rep. Tom Sloan, R-Lawrence, had previously been named to chair a new Water and Environment Committee. He will also hold seats on the Energy, Utilities and Transportation Committee, as well as the Agriculture, and Agriculture and Natural Resources committees.

Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence, will continue in his role as the ranking Democrat on the Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee, as well as his seat on the Judiciary Committee. In addition, he will get a new assignment on the Federal and State Affairs Committee, which deals with hot-button issues like abortion, gun rights, gambling and liquor laws.

Rep. John Wilson, D-Lawrence, will also serve on Federal and State Affairs, which is a new assignment for him as well. He also has a new assignment on the Agriculture Committee, and he will keep the seat he has held on the Health and Human Services Committee.

Freshman Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, has been assigned to the K-12 Education Budget Committee, a new committee that is expected to have a major role in writing a new school finance formula. Karleskint had hoped for that post because he is a former superintendent who taught about school finance at the graduate level at Baker University.

Karleskint also was assigned to the Agriculture Committee and Federal and State Affairs.

