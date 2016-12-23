Lawrence attorney suspended for professional conduct violations

— The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday suspended the license of a Lawrence attorney for one year and said he would have to undergo a reinstatement hearing before he can be readmitted to practice law in Kansas.

The attorney, John M. Knox, was accused of violating, in several places, the code of professional conduct for his handling of a divorce case in 2014.

The violations involved safekeeping property, preserving client funds, termination of representation, failure to disclose a fact necessary to correct a misapprehension known to him, engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, failure to cooperate in a disciplinary investigation, and failure to file an answer in a disciplinary proceeding.

A hearing panel had initially recommended only a six-month suspension. Knox had said he would accept that penalty because of personal health issues that made it difficult for him to practice anyway.

But the office of the disciplinary administrator pushed for a full year, noting among other things that Knox had been disciplined on three other occasions in 2001, 2006 and 2008.

The Supreme Court, which has the final say in disciplinary cases, accepted the lengthier penalty and said Knox would have to undergo a reinstatement hearing at the end of his suspension before being admitted to practice law in Kansas again.

