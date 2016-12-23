Bill would raise Missouri’s minimum age for marriage to 17

— Legislation has been filed that would raise Missouri’s minimum age requirement for marriage with parental consent from 15 to 17 years old.

KSDK-TV reports incoming state Rep. Jean Evans is filing the legislation. A Missouri resident must be 18 to get married without their parents’ permission under current law.

The bill will be considered once the 2017 session begins on Jan. 4.

