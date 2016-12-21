Subcontractor files ninth lien on HERE apartment complex; general contractor may follow suit

The list of construction companies alleging they haven’t been fully paid for their work on the multimillion dollar, city-subsidized HERE apartment complex is growing, and it now appears the project’s main contractor may soon join the list.

An Overland Park remodeling company on Monday joined the ranks of local contractors claiming they're owed money for the work they've done at the new, multimillion-dollar HERE apartment complex.

Acuity Renovation Concepts filed the ninth mechanic's lien in Douglas County District Court claiming the HERE apartment complex owes it $20,632 from a $91,457 contract at the property.

Seven other companies have filed similar actions in district court. In all, the companies claim they are owed more than $665,000 for work at the site. Acuity Renovation Concepts' newly filed lien brings that total to more than $685,000.

Many of the liens list Stevens Construction, of Madison, Wis., as the project's general contractor who failed to pay its bills. However, now it appears Stevens Construction may soon argue it has not been paid in full by the complex's owners.

On Friday, Stevens Construction filed for an extension, which allows the company an additional five months to file a mechanic's lien for its work on the property.



A mechanic's lien is meant to protect a person or company who has invested time, labor or materials in a property, for which they have not been paid. Once a lien is filed, the claimant may then petition to foreclose on the lien, encumbering the property.

As of Wednesday morning only RealState Investments LLC and Rew Materials, claiming they're owed $169,115 and $150,258, respectively, have filed petitions to foreclose on their liens.

Previously, John Kitson, vice president of construction management for CA Student Living, the developer for HERE Lawrence, said in a written statement the company is working with Stevens Construction and the other subcontractors to "come to an amicable resolution" and "hope(s) to see all outstanding matters resolved in the coming weeks."

Lawrence City Commissioners Leslie Soden and Lisa Larsen both called the mechanic's liens concerning.

The project is receiving several incentives from the city and other local governments, including an 85 percent, 10-year tax rebate.

And though City Attorney Toni Wheeler said the city's agreements with the developers don't address the group's relationships with contractors, subcontractors or any possible liens, Larsen said future agreements could include language to help avoid similar situations.

