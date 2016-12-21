Archive for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Sex crime reported to Lawrence police

By Conrad Swanson

December 21, 2016

A sex crime was reported from a downtown Lawrence location Tuesday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., police received the report in the 900 block of New Hampshire Street, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs. Four officers responded to the scene.

Officer Drew Fennelly said he could not provide any additional information because of the sensitive nature of the reported crime.

However, a police incident report lists the reported crime as "sodomy" and says it occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The report does not list an address where the crime occurred, nor does it provide any additional information on the incident.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail booking logs have an incident number matching the reported crime.

