Lawrence man accused of sexually abusing a minor

By Conrad Swanson

December 21, 2016

A Lawrence man accused of sexually abusing a minor has turned himself in to authorities.

Jordyn Kylen Martin, 20, surrendered himself to the Douglas County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to jail booking logs. He faces a single felony charge of unlawful voluntary sexual relations.

A criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court states that between May and November 2015 Martin had "voluntary sexual intercourse with a child" who was between the ages of 14 and 16.

Martin was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bond.

If convicted of the charge, Martin could face a maximum of two years in prison, depending on his criminal history.

