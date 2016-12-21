After financial software update, county saving about $5 on every bill paid

The Douglas County government is now saving $5 to $6 every time it pays a bill.

Douglas County commissioners were told Wednesday the savings were realized through the county’s new financial software system, which allows the county to pay bills through electronic transfers rather than with checks.



“That’s how much it costs to process a check,” said Douglas County Assistant County Administrator Sarah Plinsky.

That’s just one of the advantages of the new system, which a steering committee of county staff started working to development in 2014 with the firm SunGard Public Sector. The county switched in April from a previous software system dating to 1999 to the newly developed system.

The project’s manager, Marni Penrod, chief deputy county clerk, told commissioners the project was the largest software implementation the county ever completed. Other key county players in the effort were change manager Amy Barnes, computer trainer and software specialist with Douglas County Information Technology, and steering committee members County Treasurer Paula Gilchrist, Information Technology Director Jim Lawson, Plinsky and County Clerk Jamie Shew.

Penrod said other advantages of the new system include:

• Universal use of purchase orders for departments and accounts receivable, allowing a more complete and up-to-date picture of county finances.

• Storage in the system of all county spending approvals and authorizations.

• Consolidation of payroll and human resources on the county’s financial software system.

• Improved departmental access to financial and human resource/payroll information.

• Reduced paperwork through the electronic storage of all financial, human resource and payroll documents.

In other business at Wednesday's meeting, the commission:

• Awarded a bid for the construction of a bridge on County Road 1029 about a half-mile north of the Franklin County line in the southwest part of the county to Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction. The company submitted the low bid of $478,537, about $146,000 less than the engineer’s estimate. Work on the bridge replacement is to start in February.

• Learned from Plinsky that County Administrator Craig Weinaug is now working four to five hours daily. Weinaug was injured in a Nov. 2 bicycle accident, which required back surgery.

