Kansas governor to give State of the State address Jan. 10

Topeka — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback plans to give the annual State of the State address Jan. 10.
Brownback said Tuesday that he has accepted an invitation from incoming House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. to address a joint session of the Legislature the day after lawmakers open their 2017 session.
The speaker traditionally issues such an invitation because the address is in the House chamber. The 2017 speech is set for 5 p.m.
Governors use the address to outline an agenda for the Legislature's annual session and tout past policies. Brownback is a Republican and used part of his 2016 speech to criticize Democratic President Barack Obama on national security issues.
Fiscal issues are likely to dominate the 2017 session. The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Gary Pomeroy 1 day, 19 hours ago
I can hardly wait . . . . Always liked a good fiction story . . . .
Richard Quinlan 1 day, 18 hours ago
Sam , save everybody alot of time , we know were screwed !
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 day, 17 hours ago
Oh he will spin it, and make it sound like the sun is shining in Kansas. I think we should have a drinking game. Every time he lies, you drink a shot. Of course, that could lead to alcohol poisoning.
His recent tactic is to try and say the media and Democrats are pushing him to make cuts to education. The media and Democrats, and now several Republicans are calling on him to do something about his failed budget, but they are not demanding cuts. The man is trying to pass the buck. He's a slime ball.
Kevin Millikan 1 day, 12 hours ago
not if he can get that call he won't.. he'd love to bail..
MerriAnnie Smith 1 day, 11 hours ago
quote: " Brownback is a Republican and used part of his 2016 speech to criticize Democratic President Barack Obama on national security issues."
They did that his whole 8 years and this country has not lost a thing in national security the whole time.
Liars gotta lie, I guess.
Judy J Romero 1 day, 2 hours ago
A trump show, maybe.
Richard Heckler 1 day ago
What may not be covered in the State of the State.
The Agenda:
http://www.pfaw.org/rww-in-focus/alec-the-voice-of-corporate-special-interests-state-legislatures#Voter
http://www.democracynow.org/2012/9/27/the_united_states_of_alec_bill
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/dennis-van-roekel/exposing-alecs-agenda-to-_b_3223651.html
The Players:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/01/koch-brothers-candidate-training-recruiting-aegis-strategic
http://www.salon.com/2015/07/31/secrets_of_the_extreme_religious_right_inside_the_frightening_world_of_christian_reconstructionism/?source=newsletter
http://thinkprogress.org/politics/2011/06/10/242334/john-birch-society-celebrates-koch/
Bob Summers 15 hours, 22 minutes ago
Maybe Brownback can gain a modicum of respect from the Liberal if he says he will accept some of the tens of thousands of unvetted Islamic refugees Obama is flooding the country with like Germany and all of Europe are.
Sign in to comment