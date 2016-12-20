City of Lawrence communications manager to resign

The communications manager for the City of Lawrence will be resigning her position next month.

Megan Gilliland, who has been in her post for seven years, is resigning to take a new position.

Gilliland said she has accepted a position as the Communications and Education Manager with the League of Kansas Municipalities in Topeka.

“It was simply an opportunity for me to learn an entirely new form of government (at the state level) and I am particularly excited to serve as a resource for other Kansas communities,” Gilliland said via email.

Gilliland said though she is excited about her new position with the League of Kansas Municipalities, she will miss Lawrence.

“It is an honor to work for the citizens of Lawrence,” Gilliland said. “I wish the City Manager’s Office, the elected officials and every one of our 800+ employees the best.”

Gilliland will continue in her position with the city until Jan. 13.

City Manager Tom Markus said that there is currently no time frame for hiring Gilliland's replacement, and that in the interim he expects that the management staff will cover the communications manager position.

